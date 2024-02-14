Daily roundup: Move over drone dragon, there's a homemade dragon delighting people this CNY — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Move over, drone dragon — there's a homemade dragon delighting people in public this CNY

There's a new dragon on the block that may be giving Marina Bay Sands' dragon-themed drone show a run for its money.

A video of a group of youths parading the streets of Singapore with a cardboard-made dragon during Chinese New Year has gone viral recently... » READ MORE

2. Going overboard? Video sparks discussion on lo hei tradition and whether some are 'wasting food'

The more, the merrier, right?

Unfortunately, a group celebrating Chinese New Year with lo hei, the communal tossing of yusheng, has sparked criticism instead... » READ MORE

3. Chinese actor Bai Jingting hogged centre position on stage during CCTV Spring Festival Gala? Rehearsal video reveals truth

While most people were enjoying their Lunar New Year holiday over the past weekend, Chinese actor Bai Jingting spent it under criticism from Chinese netizens.

The 30-year-old was under fire for allegedly not budging from the centre position... » READ MORE

4. 'They pestered devotees for ang baos': 15 monks surround people in Bugis to collect alms during CNY

Some devotees visiting the famous Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple during Chinese New Year found themselves surrounded by a group of 15 monks asking for alms.

Shin Min Daily News was alerted to the situation by a reader... » READ MORE

