Daily roundup: MSF to launch pilot programmes for persons with disabilities to live independently — and other top stories today

1. MSF to launch pilot programmes for persons with disabilities to live independently

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) will launch two pilot programmes to help persons with disabilities live independently.

Speaking at his ministry's Budget debate on Monday (March 10), Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua said that most persons with disabilities live with their families and would like to continue doing so...» READ MORE

2. Singaporean charged with $306m crypto heist blows $665k a night in clubs; gives Birkin bags to women

Singaporean Malone Lam – arrested and charged over one of the biggest crypto heist in the US – splurged up to US$500,000 (S$665,000) a night at clubs and was seen giving Hermes Birkin bags to models and influencers in his lavish outings...» READ MORE

3. Eggslut shutters last outlet in Singapore at Scotts Square after nearly 4 years

Eggslut's Scotts Square outlet has shuttered after less than four years in operation.

While the popular American restaurant chain has yet to release an announcement, AsiaOne visited Scotts Square on Monday (March 10) morning to find a vacant space where the outlet once operated...» READ MORE

4. Lady Gaga to perform 4 nights in Singapore, only stop in Asia

Superstar Lady Gaga will be performing at the National Stadium on May 18, 19, 21 and 24, with these being her only stop in Asia.

This marks her return to Singapore 13 years after her Born This Way Ball Tour in 2012...» READ MORE

