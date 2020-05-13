Daily roundup: M'sian singer Joyce Chu wows in China talent show with touching original song - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Malaysian singer Joyce Chu wows judges in China talent show with touching original song

'Malaysia Chabor' Joyce Chu is making waves in China after recently appearing in the latest season of WeTV's Chuang 2020... » READ MORE

2. Man, 21, arrested after victim found sitting in pool of blood at Jurong West

PHOTO: Singapore Uncensored

Pictures of the victim, a 26-year-old man, sitting in a pool of blood were recently shared by a netizen... » READ MORE

3. Family of Punggol Field murder victim arrived too late to catch his dying words

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao, Facebook

The family of the man who was fatally stabbed on Sunday night in Punggol Field arrived too late to catch his last words in hospital. The man has been identified as Mr Tay Rui Hao... » READ MORE

4. 15 Korean dramas with strong, inspiring women leads

PHOTO: Netflix, SBS

Most people assume that fans of Korean Dramas watch only for the hunky, chiselled male leads. While that’s somewhat true, it definitely isn’t the only reason... » READ MORE