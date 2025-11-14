Daily roundup: Mum in KL impressed as 13-year-old son turns school bag into hidden piggy bank, saves over $200 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'I did find this adorable': Mum in KL impressed as 13-year-old son turns school bag into hidden piggy bank, saves over $200

A mum in Malaysia was surprised to discover that her son had been using his school bag as a "piggy bank", saving up about RM767 (S$240).

In a video posted to her Facebook account, Jeannie Soo said... » READ MORE

2. Police investigating man who reversed car into elderly woman in Ang Mo Kio

A 61-year-old man who reversed his car into an elderly woman in Ang Mo Kio is assisting police investigations.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police stated that they were alerted to an accident involving.... » READ MORE

3. LTA grants approval to Grab, WeRide for testing entire fleet of driverless vehicles in Punggol

Grab and WeRide will be stepping up their autonomous vehicle (AV) testing programme in Punggol after receiving approval from the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

WeRide, an autonomous driving technology company headquartered in China, partnered with local superapp Grab... » READ MORE

4. Sheila Sim's 'biggest regret in life' is not being at brother's deathbed

Towards the end of her brother's life, Sheila Sim wanted to be away from the hospital. Because of this, she didn't get a chance to say goodbye to him.

The 41-year-old local actress was a guest in the final episode of CNA series The Assembly 2, where she answered questions... » READ MORE