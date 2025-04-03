Daily roundup: New bus interchanges in Woodleigh and Pasir Ris to open in late April — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. New bus interchanges in Woodleigh and Pasir Ris to open in late April

Woodleigh bus interchange in Bidadari estate, which was originally slated to be ready by 2021, will open on April 20. Additionally, the new bus interchange located adjacent to Pasir Ris MRT station will open on April 27, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (April 3).

This will bring the total number of integrated transport hubs in Singapore to 14... » READ MORE

2. A first look: Blue Bottle Coffee's cafe at Raffles City, here's what to expect

Blue Bottle Coffee has been teasing its Singapore fans for quite some time now.

After launching a retail store and exhibition at Japanese brand Lumine in Raffles City Shopping Centre last August, the San-Francisco brand is now ready to welcome customers to its first cafe in Southeast Asia... » READ MORE

3. Probe finds former Smap idol Masahiro Nakai committed sexual assault, victim says 'What I've lost will never be recovered'

A two-month investigation headed by an independent team commissioned by Fuji TV concluded on March 31 that host Masahiro Nakai had indeed committed sexual assault against a female newscaster at the network.

This comes after the December 2024 reports accusing the 52-year-old, who was a celebrity presenter at the station, of paying the unnamed woman a settlement fee after sexually assaulting her... » READ MORE

4. Woman rescued from top of overhead bridge near Nex mall, detained under Mental Health Act

A woman was rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers from the top of an overhead bridge near Nex mall on Wednesday (April 2).

SCDF and the police told AsiaOne they were alerted to the incident along Serangoon Central at 2.40pm... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com