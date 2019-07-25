Daily roundup: No Singaporean made Singaporeans' top 17 most-admired people in the world - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​No Singaporean made Singaporeans' top 17 most-admired people in the world

August is coming up and it's the time when Singaporeans are the most patriotic, right? Apparently not... » READ MORE

2. Widow, 84, almost cheated of $47,000 in renovation scam

PHOTO: The New Paper

Neighbours, who describe her as 'very absent-minded', rescued her from two men she had engaged to carry out minor repairs in her flat... » READ MORE

3. Huawei celebrates Singapore’s 54th birthday by selling its Y6 Pro for $54

PHOTO: Screengrab/Huawei

From free bubble tea giveaways to restaurant meal discounts for Huawei phone users, the beleaguered Chinese tech company sure has a way in embedding itself in the hearts and minds of Singaporeans... » READ MORE

4. Jaywalking pedestrian sent flying after being hit by car along Balestier Road

PHOTO: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the woman was assessed to have suffered minor injuries. She refused to be... » READ MORE