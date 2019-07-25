Daily roundup: No Singaporean made Singaporeans' top 17 most-admired people in the world - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. No Singaporean made Singaporeans' top 17 most-admired people in the world
August is coming up and it's the time when Singaporeans are the most patriotic, right? Apparently not... » READ MORE
2. Widow, 84, almost cheated of $47,000 in renovation scam
Neighbours, who describe her as 'very absent-minded', rescued her from two men she had engaged to carry out minor repairs in her flat... » READ MORE
3. Huawei celebrates Singapore’s 54th birthday by selling its Y6 Pro for $54
From free bubble tea giveaways to restaurant meal discounts for Huawei phone users, the beleaguered Chinese tech company sure has a way in embedding itself in the hearts and minds of Singaporeans... » READ MORE
4. Jaywalking pedestrian sent flying after being hit by car along Balestier Road
The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the woman was assessed to have suffered minor injuries. She refused to be... » READ MORE