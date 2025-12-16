Daily roundup: Sushidan by Michelin-starred chef opens in Singapore — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Omakase from $19.90: Sushidan by Michelin-starred chef opens in Singapore

Omakase from $19.90 might sound too good to be true, but that's exactly what popular Tokyo sushi restaurant Sushidan is offering diners when its first Singapore outlet opens on Wednesday (Dec 17)... » READ MORE

2. 'Easier and more efficient to calculate': Bras Basah food court's flat price for drinks stirs controversy online

No matter how you prefer your kopi or tea made, the caffeinated beverages are priced the same at this food court in Bras Basah... » READ MORE

3. Siblings rent tiny landed house to run shio pan home-based business

Tucked away in a quaint Upper Thomson neighbourhood is a house believed to be one of the smallest landed properties in Singapore.

Despite its size, the space houses a bakery... » READ MORE

4. Kit Chan found affirmation and spiritual healing while filming 1st travelogue, calls it 'tribute' to late mum

Before Kit Chan travelled to Turkey to film her first travelogue show Rail Life Story, her mother had been in poor health... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com