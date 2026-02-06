Daily roundup: Ong Bak star Tony Jaa said to be battling stage 3 gallbladder cancer — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ong Bak star Tony Jaa said to be battling stage 3 gallbladder cancer

Thai action star Tony Jaa is reportedly currently undergoing treatment for stage 3 gallbladder cancer... » READ MORE

2. 'Even bird spikes don't stop them': Bedok resident appeals for help after kingfishers repeatedly crash into windows

A woman was left baffled after a pair of kingfishers were seen flying into the windows of her home... » READ MORE

3. The Hainan Story says it is restructuring amid closures of outlets at Hillion Mall and Tampines Mall

Local F&B chain The Hainan Story has recently shuttered two outlets at The Hillion Mall and Tampines Mall, sparking questions about its future... » READ MORE

4. 'Very heavy' traffic expected at land checkpoints over CNY; ICA to check for contraband including bak kwa

Travellers should anticipate heavy traffic at Singapore's land checkpoints during the upcoming Lunar New Year, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA)... » READ MORE

