Daily roundup: Over 3,000 cases this year, new Covid-19 variant XFG detected in Malaysia — and other top stories today

1. Over 3,000 cases this year: New Covid-19 variant XFG detected in Malaysia

A new variant of Covid-19 — XFG — has been detected in Malaysia, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said on Friday (Sept 19).

On June 25, the World Health Organisation designated the XFG variant as a "variant under monitoring", citing its high transmissibility and ability to evade immunity...

2. Car bursts into flames in MCE tunnel, brings peak-hour traffic to a halt

A car caught fire in the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) tunnel during the evening peak hour, bringing traffic to a halt.

In a video posted to Facebook page Singapore roads accident.com on Thursday (Sept 18), a car is seen stationary on the road shoulder, engulfed in flames...

3. Japan Rail Fair to return on Oct 9 to 11 with large-scale stamp rally, travel booths and more

Singaporeans can look forward to experiencing Japan's railway culture on our sunny island as the annual The Japan Rail Fair (TJRF) announced the return of their sixth edition in a press release yesterday (Sept 18)...

4. Guo Liang performs getai for 1st time, receives 4 ang baos

Every seventh lunar month calls for the comeback of getai (live stage performances) in our friendly neighbourhood estates.

Local actor-host Guo Liang recently dipped his feet into the art of getai, putting on his first performance yesterday (Sept 18) at Punggol Field...

