Daily roundup: PAB rider taken to hospital after accident in Bukit Batok — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. PAB rider taken to hospital after accident in Bukit Batok; woman assisting with investigations

A 28-year-old male power-assisted bicycle (PAB) rider was taken to hospital on Tuesday (May 19) after an accident in Bukit Batok.

The accident, involving the PAB and a car, happened at about 5.35pm along Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 towards Bukit Batok East Avenue 2, outside Regent Heights condominium... » READ MORE

2. Gardenia lays off more than 140 employees, moves production from Singapore to Malaysia

Bread manufacturer Gardenia Foods retrenched 141 employees as it shuts down production at its Pandan Loop manufacturing facility and shifts bakery operations to Johor Bahru.

The move, announced on Wednesday (May 20), comes as it seeks "to enhance operational efficiency and maintain competitiveness amid an increasingly challenging global environment"... » READ MORE

3. Singha Beer family controversy: Thai actress distances self from husband amid sexual abuse claims from his brother, company responds

Thai actress Mild Lapassalan is distancing herself from her businessman husband Sunit Pi Scott amid sexual abuse allegations from his younger brother Siranudh Psi Scott.

In an Instagram post on May 16, Mild, 31, wrote: "I sincerely apologise for my actions and misunderstandings in this incident, which have caused damage and disappointment to many, especially Siranudh... » READ MORE

4. Durian madness: FairPrice launches $1.95 flash deal across 3 weekends

Whole durians going for under $10 are rare enough. Under $2? Unheard of.

But with the return of FairPrice's annual durian flash sale, that's exactly what you'll get.

Across the weekends from May 22 to June 7, shoppers will be able to purchase whole kampung durians (600g to 800g) at just $1.95 each, while stocks last... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com