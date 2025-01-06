Daily roundup: Patricia Mok's father dies aged 85 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Patricia Mok's father dies aged 85

Local actress Patricia Mok and her family announced the death of their father, Mok Kok Chye, yesterday (Jan 5). He was 85... » READ MORE

2. 4 Singaporeans arrested in Geylang drug raid; over $1m worth of drugs seized

Three men and a woman were arrested following a drug raid carried out by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in Geylang on Saturday (Jan 4)... » READ MORE

3. Ben Yeo shutters Chinese restaurant Tan Xiang Yuan after suffering huge losses

Local actor-host Ben Yeo will be closing his Chinese restaurant Tan Xiang Yuan after two years of operation... » READ MORE

4. 'Huat' a ride: Car decked out in CNY decorations sparks debate

A car decked out in Chinese New Year decorations has been spotted by multiple motorists and is garnering mixed reactions from netizens... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com