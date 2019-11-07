Daily roundup: People contracting herpes from drinking Instagram star's bathwater is fake news - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Fake news: People contracting herpes from drinking Instagram star's bathwater

Some fans are known to be capable of rather outrageous behaviour such as stalking their idols or even buying their used bathwater. A tweet went viral this week, alleging that some thirsty gamer boys... » READ MORE

2. Singapore women fall victim to DeepNude app

PHOTO: Internet

She posted an innocuous selfie on social media more than a year ago. Last week, her photo appeared on a sex forum with a startling difference - she is naked... » READ MORE

3. Threeppy: Daiso's new $5.80 shop in Funan mall looks set to give Miniso a run for its money

PHOTO: Instagram/Threeppy_official

Singapore shoppers will have yet another playground to hunt for the best deals. Trippy... » READ MORE

4. Retiree stung to death by hornets in Hillview while hunting for rambutans and durians

A 66-year-old retiree, who raised his two sons as a single father after his wife was killed by a falling tree 12 years ago, died last Friday... » READ MORE