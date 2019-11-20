Daily roundup: Places in Singapore that'll make you believe you're in Japan - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Facebook/Ikeda Spa
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Places in Singapore that'll make you believe you're in Japan

We've put together a list of places where you can get to experience zen, relax in onsen spas and indulge in Japanese food, all without travelling out of the country... » READ MORE

2. Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Since each order is made upon request and on-the-spot, a slight modification can result in a completely different dish (as we've found out), and it's just a fun way to add some pizzazz to your meals... » READ MORE

3. Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao, Instagram/Quan Yi Fong

In a recent interview with Lianhe Wanbao, local actor Peter Yu talked about how he felt when his daughter Eleanor took on her godfather Addy Lee's surname in 2013... » READ MORE

4. 10-year-old Singaporean boy drowns in swimming pool aboard Genting Dream cruise ship

PHOTO: Dream Cruises

According to Langkawi district police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, the Singaporean victim was on vacation with his mother and a friend... » READ MORE

More about
daily roundup

TRENDING

This 61-year-old granny&#039;s whipping recruits into shape in NS
This 61-year-old granny's whipping recruits into shape in NS
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Chen Hanwei &#039;stunned like vegetable&#039; by messy homeowners on new reality show
Chen Hanwei 'stunned like vegetable' by messy homeowners on new reality show
Here&#039;s a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one&#039;s ever told you about
Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Homebuyers in China were promised &#039;park views&#039;... the property company built a plastic lake
Homebuyers in China were promised 'park views'... the property company built a plastic lake
10-year-old Singaporean boy drowns in swimming pool aboard Genting Dream cruise ship
Singaporean boy, 10, drowns in swimming pool aboard cruise ship
Many Malaysians hoping to get hold of KTM tickets for holiday season left frustrated
Many Malaysians hoping to get hold of KTM tickets for holiday season left frustrated
Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Japan
Places in Singapore for a feel of Japan that’s not Liang Court, Japanese Garden or Don Don Donki
Internet rejoices over snaps of toddler sharing chocolates with garbage truck driver in Choa Chu Kang
Internet rejoices over snaps of toddler sharing chocolates with garbage truck driver in Choa Chu Kang
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room apartment with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room apartment with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school

SERVICES