Daily roundup: Places in Singapore that'll make you believe you're in Japan - and other top stories today

1. Places in Singapore that'll make you believe you're in Japan

We've put together a list of places where you can get to experience zen, relax in onsen spas and indulge in Japanese food, all without travelling out of the country... » READ MORE

2. Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about

Since each order is made upon request and on-the-spot, a slight modification can result in a completely different dish (as we've found out), and it's just a fun way to add some pizzazz to your meals... » READ MORE

3. Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname

In a recent interview with Lianhe Wanbao, local actor Peter Yu talked about how he felt when his daughter Eleanor took on her godfather Addy Lee's surname in 2013... » READ MORE

4. 10-year-old Singaporean boy drowns in swimming pool aboard Genting Dream cruise ship

According to Langkawi district police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, the Singaporean victim was on vacation with his mother and a friend... » READ MORE