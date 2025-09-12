Daily roundup: PM Wong pays tribute to those who fought for Singapore 80 years ago — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'We can never fully repay this debt': PM Wong pays tribute to those who fought for Singapore 80 years ago

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has expressed his deep gratitude to those who fought for Singapore as well as the pioneers who rebuilt the country after World War II (WWII)... » READ MORE

2. 'One Piece is meaningful to me': Excited fans queue hours ahead as Mugiwara Store opens in Jewel Changi Airport

Thirty-two-year-old Connie arrived at Jewel Changi Airport at 7am today (Sept 12) — but it's not because she's catching a flight.

Decked out in One Piece merchandise, the long-time fan was first in line for the Mugiwara Store's opening — first announced last week by Singapore-based company Omnisekai... » READ MORE

3. Video of Na Ying's husband allegedly cheating goes viral, he denies accusations

The husband of Chinese singer Na Ying has gone viral, but not for the right reasons.

In a 30-second video taken by Chinese paparazzi, 58-year-old businessman Meng Tong is seen drinking and chatting with a few women... » READ MORE

4. Man tries to sneak vapes in baby stroller, gets busted at Woodlands Checkpoint

A man was caught attempting to smuggle e-vaporisers hidden in a baby stroller stored in the boot of his car at Woodlands Checkpoint on Tuesday (Sept 9), said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA)... » READ MORE

