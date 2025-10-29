Daily roundup: PM Wong's wife Loo Tze Lui joins other leaders' spouses programme during Asean summit in KL — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. PM Wong's wife Loo Tze Lui joins other leaders' spouses programme during Asean summit in KL

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's wife Loo Tze Lui joined the wives of other leaders for a spouses programme on Monday (Oct 27) during the 47th Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur... » READ MORE

2. Celebs pay tribute to late actor Benz Hui: 'Thank you for leaving us with beautiful memories'

Hong Kong veteran actor Benz Hui died today (Oct 28) aged 76 from multiple organ failure due to cancer and tributes have been pouring in from his celebrity friends.

Benz, who was a Singapore PR, was reportedly hospitalised in a critical condition on Oct 27. He is survived by his wife Angeli Lung, daughter Charmaine and son-in-law Shane Sim... » READ MORE

3. ICA arrests motorcyclist at Tuas Checkpoint who tried to smuggle suspected kratom liquid into Singapore

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers arrested a 37-year-old Malaysian motorcyclist at Tuas Checkpoint on Oct 14 for attempting to smuggle a bottle of liquid, believed to be kratom, which contains drugs.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Oct 28), ICA said he was directed to undergo further checks and was asked if he had anything to declare... » READ MORE

4. Fire breaks out at MBS; involved plastic mat on 55th floor

A fire broke out at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on Tuesday (Oct 28) afternoon.

Videos shared on social media showed thick smoke billowing from the rooftop of the hotel... » READ MORE