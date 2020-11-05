Daily roundup: Police investigating murder of man stabbed at Punggol Field - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Police investigating murder of man stabbed at Punggol Field

A 38-year-old man who was out on a late-night jog at Punggol Field on May 10 has died after he was attacked... » READ MORE

2. Ex Taiwanese idol singer Nisa Lin now divorced with $9 wardrobe

PHOTO: Screengrabs/ YouTube

While she entered a life of comfort in 2004 after marrying into a wealthy family in the fashion business, Nisa is now living simply following her ex-husband's bad business management decisions... » READ MORE

3. Malaysian actor Patrick Teoh arrested for allegedly insulting Johor Crown Prince

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

Former radio announcer-actor, Patrick Teoh has been arrested in connection with allegations that he had insulted Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim... » READ MORE

4. Singapore firms trying to retain foreign staff, but this group likely first to go

PHOTO: The Straits Times

There have been reports of cost cutting and retrenchments amid the uncertainty of the pandemic, and, typically, the first of such cuts would land on the foreign workforce... » READ MORE