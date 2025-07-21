Daily roundup: Police test ride-hailing robot to patrol Changi Airport T4 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Police test ride-hailing robot to patrol Changi Airport T4

The Singapore Police Force's Airport Police Division (APD) and Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) have been piloting a new police patrol robot named Gibson since early July.

This indoor robot, which was built to enhance police presence and improve officers' mobility, can also be used as a means of transport...

2. Pre-trial conference for Ong Beng Seng rescheduled to July 28

A pre-trial conference for billionaire and hotelier Ong Beng Seng set for July 23 has been rescheduled to next week. Ong, 79, was charged with two offences in October 2024.

Both of his charges are in relation to former transport minister S Iswaran, who was sentenced to 12 months' jail last October...

3. From Paris to Raffles Place: Singaporean-founded deli Nonette opens pop-up, here's what you should try

You would've had to travel all the way to Paris to try the Asian-style French doughnuts and banh mi by Singaporean-founded sandwich deli Nonette.

Now, diners can savour its popular bites at its pop-up at Rasa Space in Republic Plaza from now until Oct 4...

4. Bukit Panjang LRT outage: Fault linked to newly installed power system, says SMRT

The power fault which crippled services across the Bukit Panjang LRT line twice in July have been linked to a newly installed power distribution system, said rail operator SMRT.

The first incident on July 3 saw no service at all stations on the LRT line for about three hours. In the second incident on Saturday (July 19), the disruption lasted for about two hours...

