Daily roundup: Popular burger hawker Hammee's announces closure of Commonwealth stall after 4 years — and other top stories today

1. 'This is a tough one to write': Popular burger hawker Hammee's announces closure of Commonwealth stall after 4 years

For burger lovers, this one might just sting a little more.

Hammee's will no longer be serving up their delicious burgers any longer... » READ MORE

2. Aircon restriction, making his food spoil: Noah Yap shares 'bad landlord' story

From locking pet cats inside an apartment to pulling a knife on a tenant — we've all heard horror stories about landlords... » READ MORE

3. 'I told myself I can't cry anymore': Single mother left with $8 in her bank account after wallet goes missing

A single mother found herself left with just $8 in her bank account after losing her wallet on Tuesday (Jan 16).

Nguyen Thi Hai Yen was out with her 18-month-old daughter and nanny at White Sands in Pasir Ris at about 6.20pm that day... » READ MORE

4. 'Is this allowed?' Woodlands resident balks at condo management which threatened to 'deactivate' ez-link cards

Three strikes and you're out — locked out of this condo, at least.

A sign that was put up by La Casa's condo management corporation (MCST) warning residents of a three-strike rule with ez-link card gate access drew the ire of Terry Tan who posted about his unhappiness to Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Wednesday (Jan 17)... » READ MORE

