Daily roundup: Porsche driver gets called out for taking up EV parking lot at Suntec City — and other top stories today

1. 'Don't be selfish': Porsche driver gets called out for taking up EV parking lot at Suntec City

It was not supposed to be there.

A Porsche Cayenne in a parking space meant for only electric vehicles (EV) at Suntec City prompted a note from an EV owner calling out... » READ MORE

2. 'It was something I never expected': Ex-TV actor Collin Chee divorced from wife of 22 years

Ex-TV actor Collin Chee revealed that he ended his marriage with his wife of 22 years in 2019, in a report published by Lianhe Zaobao last Saturday (Oct 7).

The 57-year-old said: "I got divorced. It was something I never expected... » READ MORE

3. Spending more equals happiness? Singapore-based Malaysian responds to critics claiming budget meals are 'too stingy'

Is it possible for a working adult to live on $10 a day in Singapore?

That was the premise of Jonathan Lim's TikTok video, posted on Aug 29... » READ MORE

4. 'Accident waiting to happen': Man under fire for riding PMD while dragging baby pram in Jurong

When the wife said to take kids out for a drive, this probably wasn't what she meant.

A man was recently seen dragging a baby pram along while riding his personal mobility device (PMD) along a road in Jurong West... » READ MORE

