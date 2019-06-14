Daily roundup: Pregnant woman in China fined $99 for throwing hot soup at 'noisy' baby - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Pregnant woman in China fined $99 for throwing hot soup at 'noisy' baby
The 28-year-old's act of rage on Tuesday (June 11), was caught on surveillance footage and left the 11-month-old girl with burns to her back and buttocks... » READ MORE
2. Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
Joey Wong seems to have found the fountain of youth. The former actress, best known for her role as Nie Xiaoqian in 1987's A Chinese Ghost Story, recently resurfaced on Instagram to wish her fans a happy Dragon Boat Festival... » READ MORE
3. Passenger soils bus seat, leaves nasty surprise for Malaysian bus driver
Talk about a crappy day at work. A Malaysian bus driver had the shock of his life when a passenger left his seat covered in excrement... » READ MORE
4. Young man wearing fake Rolex allegedly steals two real Rolexes from store in Far East Plaza
He walked into a second-hand watch shop wearing a fake Rolex watch, but allegedly robbed the shop of two real diamond-encrusted Rolex watches worth about $150,000 instead... » READ MORE