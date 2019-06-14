Daily roundup: Pregnant woman in China fined $99 for throwing hot soup at 'noisy' baby - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Screengrab/Pear Video
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Pregnant woman in China fined $99 for throwing hot soup at 'noisy' baby

The 28-year-old's act of rage on Tuesday (June 11), was caught on surveillance footage and left the 11-month-old girl with burns to her back and buttocks... » READ MORE

2. Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age

Joey Wong
PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube, Instagram/wangzuxian_joeywong

Joey Wong seems to have found the fountain of youth. The former actress, best known for her role as Nie Xiaoqian in 1987's A Chinese Ghost Story, recently resurfaced on Instagram to wish her fans a happy Dragon Boat Festival... » READ MORE

3. Passenger soils bus seat, leaves nasty surprise for Malaysian bus driver

Talk about a crappy day at work. A Malaysian bus driver had the shock of his life when a passenger left his seat covered in excrement... » READ MORE

4. Young man wearing fake Rolex allegedly steals two real Rolexes from store in Far East Plaza

PHOTO: HJ Luxury

He walked into a second-hand watch shop wearing a fake Rolex watch, but allegedly robbed the shop of two real diamond-encrusted Rolex watches worth about $150,000 instead... » READ MORE

More about

daily roundup Robbery celebrities malaysia china CCTVs
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Young man wearing fake Rolex allegedly steals two real Rolexes from store in Far East Plaza
Young man wearing fake Rolex allegedly steals two real Rolexes from store in Far East Plaza
Woman files police report against Telegram channel &#039;perverts&#039; who slid into her DM
Woman files police report against Telegram channel 'perverts' who slid into her DM
Pregnant woman in China fined $99 for throwing hot soup at &#039;noisy&#039; baby
Pregnant woman in China fined $99 for throwing hot soup at 'noisy' baby
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don&#039;t use toothpaste on burns
Malaysian doctor posts a gruesome reminder on Twitter: Don't use toothpaste on burns
Singaporean stories in Hollywood? Why not, says young award-winning filmmaker
At 21, this filmmaker wants to bring Singapore folktales to Hollywood. Could he make the next Crazy Rich Asians?
13 alternative cinemas and places to watch movies in Singapore
13 alternative cinemas and places to watch movies in Singapore
Otters stop traffic in CBD, Acres monitoring situation
Otters stop traffic in CBD, Acres monitoring situation
4 women arrested for public nuisance after catfight at Balestier bak kut teh shop
4 women arrested for public nuisance after catfight at Balestier bak kut teh shop
Love for ailing mum led to model Lin Chi-ling&#039;s marriage to Akira
Love for ailing mum led to model Lin Chi-ling's marriage to Akira
I tried an unagi sauce that&#039;s literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
I tried an unagi sauce that's literally 147 years old at new Japanese dining concept Gochi
Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
He&#039;s watching over me: Jayley Woo on Aloysius Pang&#039;s last drama
He's watching over me: Jayley Woo on Aloysius Pang's last drama

Father's Day 2019

10 signs you&#039;re a uniquely Singaporean dad
10 signs you're a uniquely Singaporean dad
A letter to my child on my first Father&#039;s Day
A letter to my child on my first Father's Day
5 types of dads and the gizmo gifts they&#039;d love to receive for Father&#039;s Day
5 types of dads and the gizmo gifts they'd love to receive for Father's Day
Thirstdays Episode 3: Where we talk about fathers we stan
Thirstdays Episode 3: Where we talk about fathers we stan

LIFESTYLE

Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop
1.5-hour queue for 'still good' Kok Kee Wanton Noodle
Ultra Singapore 2019 recap: Though underwhelming, still delivers pure EDM goodness
Ultra Singapore 2019 recap: Though underwhelming, still delivers pure EDM goodness
Toy Story 4 theme for Children&#039;s Festival at Gardens by the Bay
Toy Story 4 theme for Children's Festival at Gardens by the Bay
Cafe in Bangkok adds adorable marshmallow pig in bubble tea to up your #travelgoals game
Cafe in Bangkok adds adorable marshmallow pig in bubble tea to up your #travelgoals game

Home Works

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

TV host Ah Xiang&#039;s cheating scandal: Did wife hint at infidelity?
TV host Ah Xiang's cheating scandal: Did wife hint at infidelity?
Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class
Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class
Passenger soils bus seat, leaves nasty surprise for Malaysian bus driver
Passenger soils bus seat, leaves nasty surprise for Malaysian bus driver
Filming locations for Westworld will include Singapore, HBO confirms
Filming locations for Westworld will include Singapore, HBO confirms

SERVICES