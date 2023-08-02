Daily roundup: Presidential hopeful Tharman reveals why he never proposed to wife - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Presidential hopeful Tharman reveals why he never proposed to wife

Last week, her thoughts on her husband Tharman Shanmugaratnam's presidential bid made the rounds on social media.

"In our relationship, it's always said that I have the last word...", Jane Ittogi said, drawing chuckles at the press conference... » READ MORE

2. 'No social life': This SIA stewardess juggled school and flying at the same time

While the life of a cabin crew may seem glamorous to many, reality can be far from that.

From having to clean toilets in planes to surviving on a few hours of sleep, the job can be pretty taxing... » READ MORE

3. 'It was bone-chilling and terrifying': Park Seo-joon recalls getting stalked by same car for 2 months

He was probed on his dating rumours with YouTuber Kim Soo-yeon in June, but declined to comment.

Yesterday (Aug 1), South Korean actor Park Seo-joon was asked about it again... » READ MORE

4. Taking a mop to a fistfight: Cabby and PMA user trade blows after disagreement at Hougang carpark

vigilante might clean the streets of crime, but taking a mop to a fight isn't the way to go.

A personal mobility aid (PMA) user and a taxi driver were seen scuffling... » READ MORE

