Daily roundup: Pringles now has a fashion collection complete with moustache man logo — and other top stories today

1. Potato chips, but make it fashion: Pringles now has a fashion collection complete with moustache man logo

Think carbs are out of fashion?

Think again! Over the years, food brands have entered the fashion world, and this time around, a familiar household name has been transformed into beautiful accessories and footwear... » READ MORE

2. 'I was nearly disfigured': Bride in China suffers burns on face after getting sprayed with streamers on wedding day

A woman in China suffered burns and blisters on her face after being sprayed with a frenzied stream of party streamers during her wedding celebration.

In a now-deleted video shared on Chinese social media platform Douyin on Dec 27, the unnamed woman can be seen with her face covered in bandages. Several black marks were also seen on her eyebrows and cheeks... » READ MORE

3. Taking a shortcut? Cabby spotted driving on Sengkang footpath

New shortcut unlocked?

Some pedestrians were puzzled on Monday (Jan 8) by the sight of a Strides Premier taxi cruising along a footpath along Sengkang West Road... » READ MORE

4. 'Talk is cheap': Pierre Png on his changed life perspectives at 50

'Setting your goals for the new year? So is local actor Pierre Png, who took to Instagram on Jan 1 to share his resolution for the months ahead.

"In this new year… be kind to your mind," he wrote... » READ MORE

