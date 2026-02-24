Daily roundup: Pritam Singh calls for 'report card' on Govt spending after record surpluses — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Pritam Singh calls for 'report card' on Govt spending after record surpluses

Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh has called on the Government to provide a comprehensive "record card" of its spending after "one of the largest fiscal surpluses in decades".

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 24), Singh said the political timing of the General Elections last May was "calculated" so that the ruling People's Action Party could use the US President Donald Trump's tariffs as a "rallying call" for voters to back the tried and tested... » READ MORE

2. Woman who sustained burns while trying to save fiance from burning car in 2021 Tanjong Pagar crash to make getai comeback

A woman who suffered severe burns after attempting to save her fiance from a burning car in Tanjong Pagar in 2021 will be making her return to the getai stage five years after the accident.

Raybe Oh, 32, suffered burns that covered over 80 per cent of her body during the fire, but is finally ready to make her singing comeback, reported Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE

3. Bobby Au-yeung and Raymond Lam in Singapore for private event, visit Ben Yeo's eatery

Veteran Hong Kong actors Bobby Au-yeung, Raymond Lam and Nick Cheung were in Singapore to sing at a private event at Marina Bay Sands on Feb 20.

Videos of their solo performances in a festively adorned dining hall were posted on social media over the weekend... » READ MORE

4. 'Tiger mum' Chen Xiuhuan attends youngest daughter's white coat ceremony in Sydney, recalls holding cane to supervise homework

Singaporean actress Chen Xiuhuan recently flew to Sydney to attend her youngest daughter Shavinne's white coat ceremony in her university and talked about how she used to be a "tiger mum".

Shavinne, 22, is studying veterinary science... » READ MORE

