Daily roundup: Private-hire driver drives 22 hours in a day to win challenge, but some sound alarm on potential dangers — and other top stories today

1. Private-hire driver drives 22 hours in a day to win challenge, but some sound alarm on potential dangers

He was trying to win a challenge, but was this driver's actions putting others' lives at risk?

A private-hire driver recently won a Sentosa staycation in a challenge — but only after he spent nearly the entire day behind the wheel... » READ MORE

2. Boy playing Golden Hour on piano at Tanjong Pagar MRT station gets internet buzzing

Some commuters at Tanjong Pagar MRT station recently stopped in their tracks to enjoy an impromptu performance by a young boy who played Golden Hour on the piano.

One of them recorded the performance and shared it... » READ MORE

3. Original Ji Xiang ang ku kueh's owner says sibling's chain is different amid complaints over standards

Like an ang ku kueh left out in the open for too long, it seems the ties in this family have gone a little stale.

The second-generation owner of Ji Xiang Everton has clarified... » READ MORE

4. Are you willing to be a house husband? Here's what some Gen Zs are saying

They might have to endure some side-eye from relatives at the dinner table, but some Gen Zs in Singapore are more than willing to take on the way of the house husband... » READ MORE

