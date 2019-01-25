Daily roundup: Public can pay respects to Aloysius Pang this weekend - and other top stories today

Jan 25, 2019

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Body of Aloysius Pang on way home from New Zealand on RSAF aircraft; public can pay respects from Saturday noon

The body of actor Aloysius Pang is on the way home to Singapore from New Zealand, and plans for a farewell here have now been finalised, NoonTalk Media said on Facebook on Friday... » READ MORE

2. 'It's been an honour serving with him': Aloysius Pang's NS mate

Yap Baofa, a signaller in Aloysius' battalion, described in a Facebook post an Aloysius we've come to know since he died on Jan 23 - hardworking, trustworthy and overall just a good human being... » READ MORE

3. Singaporean fined for entering Malaysia illegally to pump petrol


A Singaporean motorcyclist who entered Malaysia to purchase petrol and medication paid a fine for entering the country illegally. Muhammad Rizzal Leman, 27, was fined RM5,500 (S$1,805) in default five months' jail after he pleaded guilty... » READ MORE

4. Wanted: Jho Low's parents, two others, in police 1MDB probe

Malaysian police are tracking down four persons of interest, including fugitive financier Low Taek Jho's parents, in connection with the investigation into sovereign fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd... » READ MORE

