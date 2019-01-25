Daily roundup: Public can pay respects to Aloysius Pang this weekend - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Body of Aloysius Pang on way home from New Zealand on RSAF aircraft; public can pay respects from Saturday noon

The body of actor Aloysius Pang is on the way home to Singapore from New Zealand, and plans for a farewell here have now been finalised, NoonTalk Media said on Facebook on Friday... » READ MORE

2. 'It's been an honour serving with him': Aloysius Pang's NS mate

Photo: Instagram/aloypang & Facebook/Chase Yap Baofa

Yap Baofa, a signaller in Aloysius' battalion, described in a Facebook post an Aloysius we've come to know since he died on Jan 23 - hardworking, trustworthy and overall just a good human being... » READ MORE

3. Singaporean fined for entering Malaysia illegally to pump petrol



Photo: The Star/ Asia News Network

A Singaporean motorcyclist who entered Malaysia to purchase petrol and medication paid a fine for entering the country illegally. Muhammad Rizzal Leman, 27, was fined RM5,500 (S$1,805) in default five months' jail after he pleaded guilty... » READ MORE

4. Wanted: Jho Low's parents, two others, in police 1MDB probe

The Star/ Asia News Network

Malaysian police are tracking down four persons of interest, including fugitive financier Low Taek Jho's parents, in connection with the investigation into sovereign fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd... » READ MORE