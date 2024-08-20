Daily roundup: Putien to absorb GST and waive service charge from Aug 20 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'All nett price': Putien to absorb GST and waive service charge from Aug 20

With the nine per cent goods and services tax (GST) and 10 per cent service charge, dining out in Singapore can, at times, turn into a pricey activity.

Many will be pleased that these additional charges no longer applies when they dine at Putien restaurant... » READ MORE

2. 'Don't mess with me': Hsu Nai-lin angered by netizen calling him 'scammer' in Singapore sales livestream

Taiwanese host Hsu Nai-lin was in Singapore recently, eager and ready to introduce some products to netizens on a TikTok sales livestream last Sunday (Aug 18), but it soon turned ugly.

All because someone called the 64-year-old a "scammer"... » READ MORE

3. 'No one should have to suffer as we have': Pet owner speaks out after dog gets mauled to death by another

They may be man's best friend, but they certainly aren't all friends with one another.

A pet owner has urged other dog handlers to be more responsible after his Pomeranian was attacked by another dog, according to a Facebook post by user Hadrian Tay on Tuesday (Aug 20)... » READ MORE

4. Touched to tears: Desmond Tan cries at fans' birthday surprise, Jam Hsiao sobs at marriage proposal during his concert

Desmond Tan got emotional after his fanclub surprised him and a film crew with a food truck on his 38th birthday yesterday (Aug 19).

An Instagram Reel uploaded by Mediacorp's label The Celebrity Agency shows the actor with his fingers at the corners of his eyes, in an attempt to stop crying... » READ MORE

