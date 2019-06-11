Daily roundup: Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design - and other top stories today

PHOTO: AFP, The Straits Times
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments

Since he began his tenure as Qatar Airways chief in 1997, Mr Al Baker has not been shy to publicly put down his competitors... » READ MORE

2. Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath

PHOTO: Facebook screengrabs

It’s possible that her three-wheeled machine ran out of juice, but it’s also highly probable that she just doesn’t want to risk being caught riding a PMD on the pavement... » READ MORE

3. E-scooters banned from footpaths: Over 100 PMD riders get warnings; riding on paths' grass patches can be an offence

PHOTO: The Straits Times

The National Parks Board said on Tuesday that PMD users should not ride on the green verges beside footpaths without permission. If convicted of doing so, offenders can be fined up to $5,000... » READ MORE

4. Taiwanese climber's bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging

PHOTO: Facebook

The display of patriotism doesn't end there — the climber surnamed Huang told Taiwan News that she's on a mission to scale the Seven Summits — the seven highest mountains across all the continents, in her flag bikini... » READ MORE

 

