Daily roundup: Queenstown Sport Centre set to reopen on National Day eve — and other top stories today

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1. Queenstown Sport Centre set to reopen on National Day eve

The newly-renovated Queenstown Sport Centre will officially reopen its doors to the public on the eve of National Day (Aug 8).

First opened in 1970, Singapore's first neighbourhood sports complex closed for upgrading works on May 14, 2023... » READ MORE

2. 'It's not easy to retain a star': Singapore chefs reflect on 10 years of the Michelin Guide

When Sebastien Lepinoy, 52, first found out that Les Amis had been awarded two Michelin stars during Singapore's inaugural Michelin Guide awards in 2016, he was over the moon... » READ MORE

3. Former actress Jazreel Low to open restaurant at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park

Former actress Jazreel Low is opening a new restaurant.

The 60-year-old, who owns Aramsa ~ The Garden Spa in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, is opening Shared Table there as well... » READ MORE

4. Car catches fire on TPE, second such incident in 2 weeks

A car caught fire on Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards Seletar Expressway (SLE) at about 10.45pm on Tuesday (Aug 4), near Lorong Halus exit.

Videos of the incident posted on social media show flames at the bonnet of the white car... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com