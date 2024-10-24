Daily roundup: Ramen Kiou celebrates 5th anniversary with 50 per cent off ramen and $5 deals — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ramen Kiou celebrates 5th anniversary with 50% off ramen and $5 deals

It's been real rainy in Singapore recently, and what better way to enjoy the cool weather than with a steaming bowl of ramen?

Founded in Osaka in 1995, Ramen Kiou is celebrating its fifth anniversary in Singapore with several promotions... » READ MORE

2. Vivian Hsu flies back to Singapore for son's exams, has 'first big quarrel' with him over studies

There are many times when mothers have to be strict with their children even when they don't want to.

Taiwanese singer-actress Vivian Hsu recently flew to Singapore to supervise her son Dalton in his studies for his upcoming exams, and in a press conference for her new movie Doubles Match on Oct 22, she revealed that she had her first big quarrel with the nine-year-old... » READ MORE

3. UK grants Lee Hsien Yang asylum and 5-year 'refugee status'

The UK has granted Lee Hsien Yang asylum following his allegations against the Singapore government of criminal prosecution, BBC reported on Wednesday (Oct 23).

According to a letter shown by Lee to the BBC, his claim for asylum was successful... » READ MORE

4. Matilda Tao shares life in Singapore as 'study mama', seeks advice on ant problem

Taiwanese host Matilda Tao moved to Singapore earlier this year to accompany her son while he studies at an international school here, and she recently shared on social media bits of her daily life.

In a Threads post last Friday (Oct 18), the 54-year-old uploaded a photo taken near The Orchard Residences to show the sunny weather here... » READ MORE

