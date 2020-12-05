Daily roundup: Razer's giving out surgical masks via vending machines - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Razer’s giving out surgical masks via vending machines, but you gotta sign up for Razer Pay first

The gaming hardware company ⁠— known for slapping blinking multi-coloured lights on everything ⁠— has been making good on its promise to manufacture face masks in Singapore and donate millions of them worldwide... » READ MORE

2. Manhunt for group involved in Upper Cross Street fight circulating on social media

PHOTO: Video Screengrabs

In CCTV footage circulating on social media, around 10 youths were seen taking part in the altercation at People's Park Centre condominium... » READ MORE

3. Mother's Day chaos: Angry Singaporeans say restaurants ruined their celebration

PHOTO: Facebook/ParadiseGrp

Aggrieved Singaporeans took to social media to air their complaints about long waiting times, unfulfilled orders and radio silence from many restaurants... » READ MORE

4. Violent reactions to wearing of face masks in Singapore spark concern

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

One woman claimed to be above the law as "sovereign" and allegedly hit a person, another is accused of assaulting a police officer, and a man is facing an attempted murder rap over a stabbing incident... » READ MORE