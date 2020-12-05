Daily roundup: Razer's giving out surgical masks via vending machines - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Razer’s giving out surgical masks via vending machines, but you gotta sign up for Razer Pay first
The gaming hardware company — known for slapping blinking multi-coloured lights on everything — has been making good on its promise to manufacture face masks in Singapore and donate millions of them worldwide... » READ MORE
2. Manhunt for group involved in Upper Cross Street fight circulating on social media
In CCTV footage circulating on social media, around 10 youths were seen taking part in the altercation at People's Park Centre condominium... » READ MORE
3. Mother's Day chaos: Angry Singaporeans say restaurants ruined their celebration
Aggrieved Singaporeans took to social media to air their complaints about long waiting times, unfulfilled orders and radio silence from many restaurants... » READ MORE
4. Violent reactions to wearing of face masks in Singapore spark concern
One woman claimed to be above the law as "sovereign" and allegedly hit a person, another is accused of assaulting a police officer, and a man is facing an attempted murder rap over a stabbing incident... » READ MORE