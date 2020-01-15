Daily roundup: R.chord Hsieh and girlfriend sued by his wife for $189,500 for committing adultery - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Instagram/ keanna_taiyh
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​R.chord Hsieh and girlfriend sued by his wife for $189,500 for committing adultery

Keanna Taiyh has filed a complaint against her Taiwanese husband R.chord Hsieh and his girlfriend Liya for adultery... » READ MORE

2. Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants

Photo: Video Screengrabs

It’s something that you’ve either done before or wish you did: bringing your own ingredients to a hotpot restaurant in lieu of paying for the ones on the menu... » READ MORE

3. Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket​

Photo: Aurum Theatre

If you've never been able to justify forking out as much as $42 for a luxury movie experience in Singapore, you're not alone... » READ MORE

4. Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'

Photo: Pexels

When it comes to matters of the heart, it's not always as clear as black and white... » READ MORE

More about
daily roundup

TRENDING

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Marco Ngai&#039;s wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Marco Ngai's wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
&#039;Dangerous proof&#039; dropped from 1MDB final audit report
'Dangerous proof' dropped from 1MDB final audit report
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
How human flesh tastes: Canadian teacher on child abuse charge over BBC video
How human flesh tastes: Canadian teacher on child abuse charge over BBC video

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong

SERVICES