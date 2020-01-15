Daily roundup: R.chord Hsieh and girlfriend sued by his wife for $189,500 for committing adultery - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​R.chord Hsieh and girlfriend sued by his wife for $189,500 for committing adultery

Keanna Taiyh has filed a complaint against her Taiwanese husband R.chord Hsieh and his girlfriend Liya for adultery... » READ MORE

2. Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants

Photo: Video Screengrabs

It’s something that you’ve either done before or wish you did: bringing your own ingredients to a hotpot restaurant in lieu of paying for the ones on the menu... » READ MORE

3. Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket​

Photo: Aurum Theatre

If you've never been able to justify forking out as much as $42 for a luxury movie experience in Singapore, you're not alone... » READ MORE

4. Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'

Photo: Pexels

When it comes to matters of the heart, it's not always as clear as black and white... » READ MORE