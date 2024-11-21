Daily roundup: Renowned Italian butcher Dario Cecchini returns to Singapore — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Renowned Italian butcher Dario Cecchini returns to Singapore for tartare-making workshop and food truck pop-up

Dario Cecchini is revered as one of the world's most renowned butchers and has been featured in several food-related programmes, including Netflix's Chef's Table and BBC Radio 4's The Food Programme... » READ MORE

2. PSLE results: 98.5% of students qualify for secondary school

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has congratulated all students who sat for the 2024 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) on Wednesday (Nov 20), following the release of results this morning... » READ MORE

3. I visit Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, here's why it gave me goosebumps

Its sheer size makes it the "largest-ever engagement" of Harry Potter: Visions of Magic.

As of now, the multimedia art experience is only available in Belgium and Singapore... » READ MORE

4. 'Some of them call me mama': Grandmother of 6 cooks for SAF soldiers in 5th posting to Australia

Bee Bee Jan Abdul Kadi has three children — a pair of 37-year-old twins and a 43-year-old.

But this grandmother of six had more "sons and daughters" celebrating her birthday when she turned 62 on August 29... » READ MORE

