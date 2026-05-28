Daily roundup: Rumours of JJ Lin's family rift go viral after photos deleted on social media — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Rumours of JJ Lin's family rift go viral after photos deleted on social media

JJ Lin deleted photos taken with his brother and sister-in-law from his Instagram and Weibo accounts recently, causing netizens to speculate a family rift.

The 45-year-old Singaporean singer-songwriter trended on Weibo's search list today (May 28) after netizens noticed he had recently edited some of his posts from late January and early February 2025... » READ MORE

2. Labubu, Pokemon cards, plushies: Where do they go once the trends fade?

From blind boxes to trading cards and plushies, collectibles are trending.

Fuelled by popular brands like Pop Mart, Pokemon and Sanrio, the phenomenon has grown exponentially in recent times beyond niche collectors and children, drawing in buyers across all age groups and walks of life... » READ MORE

3. Ministers from 44 countries to attend 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore

Some 54 minister-level delegates from 44 countries will attend the 23rd edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD), to be held at the Shangri-La Hotel from May 29 to 31... » READ MORE

4. Loh Kean Yew reaches Singapore Badminton Open round of 16, sole Singaporean left in $1.3m event

Singapore badminton star Loh Kean Yew is through to the round of 16 at the KFF Singapore Badminton Open 2026 after defeating India's Kidambi Srikanth in a thrilling three-game clash on Wednesday (May 27)... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com