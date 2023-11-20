Daily roundup: Running Man's Yoo Jae-seok, Song Ji-hyo, Kim Jong-kook and other members buy local food in Singlish — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Running Man's Singapore episode: Yoo Jae-seok, Song Ji-hyo, Kim Jong-kook and other members buy local food in Singlish

When in Singapore, do as Singaporeans do.

The members of the hit Korean variety show Running Man — Yoo Jae-seok, Song Ji-hyo, Haha, Kim Jong-kook, Ji Suk-jin and Yang Se-chan — had a hilarious and interesting experience... » READ MORE

2. 85-year-old man goes for a $8 haircut at Ang Mo Kio hair salon and leaves with an added $99 hair treatment

On Nov 9, an 85-year-old man walked into Hair Fun salon at Ang Mo Kio looking for a $8 haircut but was persuaded by the employee to get an additional $99 hair treatment.

The man's son, Xu, said his father was waiting for his mother to go with him... » READ MORE

3. Oh crap! Man smears faeces and places prayer offerings on car in Aljunied

A man was arrested after he allegedly defaced a car on Sunday (Nov 19).

The vandalised sedan, which belongs to a hawker, was parked at Sims Vista Market & Food Centre... » READ MORE

4. Worth the trip? Australian influencer flies to Singapore just for Jumbo Seafood meal

Some people go above and beyond when it comes to eating good food.

But would you hop on a plane and head to a different continent just to have a meal at a particular restaurant?... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com