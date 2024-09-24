Daily roundup: Say 'itadakimasu' for a free Samurai Burger at McDonald's on Sept 30 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Say 'itadakimasu' for a free Samurai Burger at McDonald's on Sept 30

If you've been eagerly anticipating the comeback of McDonald's Samurai Burger this year, the wait is over as the popular limited-edition burger is returning to Singapore's menus this Thursday (Sept 26)... » READ MORE

2. Iswaran pleads guilty to amended charges at start of trial

Iswaran has pleaded guilty to five charges in court at the start of his trial on Tuesday (Sept 24) morning... » READ MORE

3. 'Do I still consider myself an actress?' Sheila Sim almost didn't audition for role in Emerald Hill after 3-year hiatus

For the past three years, local actress Sheila Sim has been mostly a stay-home mum taking care of her two daughters Layla, four, and Skyla, one... » READ MORE

4. 'Line moved only every 10 to 15 minutes': Singaporean spends 3 hours stuck in queue at VEP office in JB

One Singaporean who drove over to JB to check on his Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) application ended up spending over three hours in the queue... » READ MORE

