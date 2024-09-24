Say 'itadakimasu' for a free Samurai Burger at McDonald's on Sept 30

If you've been eagerly anticipating the comeback of McDonald's Samurai Burger this year, the wait is over as the popular limited-edition burger is returning to Singapore's menus this Thursday (Sept 26).

This time, the burgers are coming back with a twist.

Apart from the usual juicy burgers slathered with sweet and addictive teriyaki sauce, you'll also be able to opt for the Tamago Samurai Beef Burger or Tamago Samurai Chicken Burger.

These are an upgraded version of the classic, including a succulent fried egg to add to the already robust combination of flavours and texture, truly taking it to the next level.

Prices start at $7.95 for an Extra Value Meal for the original Samurai Burgers, and the Tamago versions will cost a dollar more at $8.95 per Extra Value Meal.

Of course, you can't consider a Samurai Burger meal complete without a side of crispy and umami Seaweed McShaker Fries, which will also be available at $4.15 for ala carte orders and an additional $1.20 for meal upgrades.

Still feel like something's missing? Add on a couple of McDonald’s all-new Oishii Pepper Drumlets to your meal for $2.90, or order them on their own for $3.40. Each order comes with two perfectly seasoned and juicy chicken drumlets.

If you're more of a sweet tooth, or just want something refreshing to wrap up your meal with, McDonald’s has also released a new Pineapple Soft Serve that’s been available since Sept 19 — the perfect tropical treat for Singapore's sunny weather.

To add to the excitement of it all, McDonald's will also be giving out free Samurai Burgers to customers who say 'itadakimasu' to the staff at all outlets on Sept 30 at 3pm.

This promotion is only limited to the first 50 customers per outlet though, so mark your calendars and head down early!

