Daily roundup: Schools to strengthen anti-bullying efforts with stricter disciplinary measures and reporting platform — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Schools to strengthen anti-bullying efforts with stricter disciplinary measures and reporting platform: MOE

Measures to address bullying and hurtful behaviour in schools will be strengthened, including improvements to reporting channels and disciplinary processes, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Wednesday (April 15).

Speaking to the media at Teck Ghee Primary School on Wednesday, Education Minister Desmond Lee said that an updated and comprehensive review on anti-bullying measures... » READ MORE

2. PropertyLimBrothers axes 'majority' of media roles amid restructuring

PropertyLimBrothers (PLB) has said a "majority" of the roles were axed from its media arm, PLB Media, during a recent restructuring exercise, refuting media claims that 90 per cent the roles were cut.

PLB said that previous reports from Tuesday (April 14) do not "reflect the scope of the restructuring exercise", but declined... » READ MORE

3. Moon Chae-won to marry non-celebrity boyfriend in June

Moon Chae-won will be married soon.

In a handwritten letter posted on her Instagram account today (April 15), the 39-year-old South Korean actress said she'll be tying the knot in June this year.

"I wanted to personally share this news with everyone who has shown me... » READ MORE

4. Veteran Hong Kong actor Kong To dies aged 89

Veteran Hong Kong actor Kong To died today (April 15) from cardiovascular disease, with his friend, actor and spokesperson for the Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers Tin Kai Man, confirming the news. He was 89 and unmarried.

Kong To was born into a family of Cantonese opera singers and accompanied his uncle to perform... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com