Daily roundup: Secondary 1 posting results to be released on Dec 19 — and other top stories today

1. Secondary 1 posting results to be released on Dec 19

The 2025 Secondary 1 posting results will be released next Friday (Dec 19) at 9am.

The 2025 Secondary 1 posting results will be released next Friday (Dec 19) at 9am.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Dec 12, the results can be accessed via the Secondary 1 Posting portal at www.moe.gov.sg/s1-posting, using parents' Singpass

2. I try running away from life-sized ghosts at Pac-Man Carnival in Sentosa

For many who grew up in the 1990s and early 2000s, Pac-Man was a big part of our childhood.

For many who grew up in the 1990s and early 2000s, Pac-Man was a big part of our childhood.

I have fond memories of playing the game with my sister on our PC and at the arcade with my friends, as well as downloading the mobile game on my first smartphone

3. Police searching for GetGo driver who fled hit-and-run accident in Woodlands

A police search is underway for a rental car driver who fled the scene after a traffic accident in Woodlands on Wednesday (Dec 10).

Photos of the incident were uploaded to Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, which showed a white Honda car that collided with a bus... » READ MORE

4. BTS' Jungkook and Aespa's Winter face backlash over dating rumours, SM Entertainment threatens legal action

Two popular K-pop idols are said to be dating each other, and some fans aren't taking it well.

Two popular K-pop idols are said to be dating each other, and some fans aren't taking it well.

Rumours of BTS' Jungkook and Aespa's Winter dating surfaced recently due to fan speculation over an alleged couple tattoo, both inked on the same spot

