Daily roundup: Sentosa celebrates Chinese New Year with giant dragon, hot air balloon and lantern displays - and other top stories today

1. Sentosa celebrates Chinese New Year with giant dragon, hot air balloon and lantern displays

Looking for a magical place to usher in the Lunar New Year? You may want to consider Sentosa... » READ MORE

2. Students hold protest over Israel-Hamas war in NUS, police investigating

Police are investigating a student protest held at the National University of Singapore (NUS) on Monday (Jan 13)... » READ MORE

3. 'Fresh out of the oven': Mayiduo announces birth of daughter

Local content producer Mayiduo is now a father of two.

In an Instagram post yesterday (Jan 16), the 31-year-old, whose real name is Kelvin Tan, announced the birth of his daughter... » READ MORE

4. Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II makes Asia-Pacific premiere in Singapore - priced at $1,858,888 without COE

Rolls-Royce's most popular model, the Ghost, has been given a major update, and the Ghost Series II, as it is called, made its Asian-Pacific premiere at a launch event held at Air CCCC at Dempsey Road on Wednesday (Jan 15)... » READ MORE

