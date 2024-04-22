Daily roundup: Sentosa's Siloso Beach earns a spot in list of top 100 beaches in the world - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Sentosa's Siloso Beach earns a spot in list of top 100 beaches in the world

Siloso Beach, one of three beaches on Sentosa Island, has caught the eye of a global panel of travel experts and influencers to earn a spot on a list of the world’s top 100 beaches... » READ MORE

2. 'We're in trouble this month': Owner of turtle museum in Yishun pleads for return of visitors

The Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum is in trouble, says its founder Connie Tan, who pleaded for visitors to return in a post published on their social media pages on Saturday (April 20)... » READ MORE

3. From fanboying to minor accident: Unforgettable Star Awards memories from Vivian Lai, Vincent Ng, Shane Pow and more

Star Awards 2024 happens tonight (April 21) and AsiaOne recently spoke to a few local celebrities who shared their most memorable moments from the award show throughout the years... » READ MORE

4. 'Maybe they gave me a pity award': Aileen Tan named Star Awards 2024 Best Supporting Actress

It's been eight years since her last Star Awards acting accolade.

Aileen Tan won the Best Supporting Actress honours - the second in her career - for her role in Shero at Star Awards 2024 tonight (April 21), but she admitted she felt ambiguous about it... » READ MORE

