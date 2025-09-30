Daily roundup: SFA investigating after rat spotted at food stall in SIT's Punggol campus — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. SFA investigating after rat spotted at food stall in SIT's Punggol campus

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is currently investigating a case of rat infestation after a rodent was spotted at a food stall in the Singapore Institute of Technology's (SIT) campus in Punggol.

In a 16-second video posted on Reddit on Friday (Sept 26), a rat can be seen crawling around the cashier counter of a food stall. The stall, said to be located within the campus' Foodgle Hub food court, appeared to be closed at the time the video was taken... » READ MORE

2. $12.2m Toto jackpot split between 2 winning tickets

Two winnings tickets will be sharing the $12.2 million Toto prize money in Monday's (Sept 29) draw.

One of the two tickets was a System 12 ticket costing $924. The other winning ticket was a $44 System Roll ticket... » READ MORE

3. 15-year-old girl reported missing in Aljunied found

A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing on Monday has been found.

In a news release on Monday (Sept 29), the police said Teo Mai Lan was last seen on Sept 29 at around 3.20pm in the vicinity of 1 Aljunied Walk... » READ MORE

4. New maid falls to death from Toa Payoh block, believed to have been cleaning windows

A domestic helper died after falling from a HDB block in Toa Payoh on Thursday (Sept 25).

She was reportedly cleaning the windows in that unit located at Block 9 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh at that time... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com