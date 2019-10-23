Daily roundup: SG Nasi Lemak’s Leonard Teo involved in SharingIsCaring - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Hailed as a 'hero', SG Nasi Lemak’s Leonard Teo was involved in SharingIsCaring

Earlier this week, two men were hauled to court to be slapped with even more charges regarding their involvement in smut-sharing Telegram chat group SG Nasi Lemak... » READ MORE

2. Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine

Photo: Facebook/House of Seafood

House of Seafood recently introduced the live crab claw machine at their Punggol restaurant, encouraging customers to catch their next meal... » READ MORE

3. Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia's Sports Minister sets tongues wagging

Photo: Instagram/Cleopatra_X3

A woman who sashayed into the office of Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has diverted some attention away from the incessant squabbling in Malaysian politics... » READ MORE

4. One key to rule them all: Device bought online can apparently unlock any car door

Photo: Screengrab from Facebook/Apek Junior

Presumably, it's a universal key of some sort that can emit specific frequencies to lock and unlock the doors of any cars... » READ MORE