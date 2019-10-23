Daily roundup: SG Nasi Lemak’s Leonard Teo involved in SharingIsCaring - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Hailed as a 'hero', SG Nasi Lemak’s Leonard Teo was involved in SharingIsCaring
Earlier this week, two men were hauled to court to be slapped with even more charges regarding their involvement in smut-sharing Telegram chat group SG Nasi Lemak...
2. Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine
House of Seafood recently introduced the live crab claw machine at their Punggol restaurant, encouraging customers to catch their next meal...
3. Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia's Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
A woman who sashayed into the office of Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has diverted some attention away from the incessant squabbling in Malaysian politics...
4. One key to rule them all: Device bought online can apparently unlock any car door
Presumably, it's a universal key of some sort that can emit specific frequencies to lock and unlock the doors of any cars...