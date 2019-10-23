One key to rule them all: Device bought online can apparently unlock any car door

It may very well be the one key to rule them all. Without a doubt, many dreams to even have one in their possessions.

That would be the case until a man had supposedly purchased a device from Lazada Malaysia for RM500 (S$160). Attempts made to look for it on our end have been unsuccessful. Presumably, it's a universal key of some sort that can emit specific frequencies to lock and unlock the doors of any cars.

The one-minute-long demonstration was shared on Facebook on Saturday (Oct 19) with a caption in Malay that read: "Be careful with this, take precautions when making backup car keys. With this tool, you can unlock car doors… it's only RM500 on Lazada… If things get stolen from cars there won't be any signs… I suspect this tool is being used…"

The clip shows a man, whose identity remains unknown, holding a green rectangular device with only a screen and a row of buttons at the top.

Standing in front of a blue Perodua Kenari, he went on to tweak the frequency and test out each button. After setting it at the right channel, the moment he had reached the third button, the sound of a car unlocking could be heard.

He then took a step forward and attempted to open the car door. True to the description, it seemed that with just a press of a button, he had been able to unlock the car with ease.

After closing the door, the man moved on to press the next button. With another beep, the car appeared to have been locked. He attempted to open the door again and to his surprise, he wasn't able to do so.