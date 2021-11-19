Daily roundup: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split after 2 years — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Not his 'senorita' anymore: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split after 2 years

They even celebrated their two-year anniversary earlier in July... » READ MORE

2. Loan shark strikes again? $188 roast pig delivered to Malay family in Tampines

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

When he showed up outside the flat with the roast pig, no one answered the door.. » READ MORE

3. Mr Bean, is that you? Customer secures sofa on top of car after leaving Ikea

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok, Stomp

Some also questioned why the driver had not opted for Ikea's home delivery service instead... » READ MORE

4. The first and last people that travellers meet: Changi Airport frontliner has to remove his PPE every time he visits the toilet

PHOTO: Changi Airport Group

Describing his job as "more than just an information counter", Sky shares that he's someone who relishes interactions with passengers... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com