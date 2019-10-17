Daily roundup: Singapore Airlines ranks 4th in Skytrax's 2019 list of world's cleanest airline cabins - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Singapore Airlines ranks 4th in Skytrax's 2019 list of world's cleanest airline cabins

The cleanest airline cabins belong to Taiwan's Eva Air, which moved up from second place in last year's rankings... » READ MORE

2. Woman, 20, dies after falling from Pinnacle@Duxton's 50th-storey sky bridge

Photo: The Straits Times file

In an attempt to rescue her, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it deployed two safety life air packs at 1A Cantonment Road on Monday (Oct 14) evening... » READ MORE

3. Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart

Photo: Facebook/Hsueh Chao-ting

The hardest part of the day for a dog owner is, more often than not, having to leave the house, and in doing so, leaving our furry friends behind... » READ MORE

4. Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear

Photo: 8world.com

Some Clementi residents are at their wits' end after a rat infestation that started in February shows no signs of ending any time soon... » READ MORE