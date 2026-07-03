Daily roundup: Singapore to allow Timor-Leste workers into selected sectors and occupations from 2027, says PM Wong — and other top stories today

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1. Singapore to allow Timor-Leste workers into selected sectors and occupations from 2027: PM Wong

Singapore will open up selected sectors and occupations to Timor-Leste workers next year, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Friday (July 3), during his two-day official visit to the country.

Describing it as a "win-win initiative", PM Wong said at the joint press conference with his Timor-Leste counterpart Xanana Gusmao that this will be a... » READ MORE

2. 'I finally married you': Malaysian man holds ghost wedding with standee of late livestreamer

A Malaysian man held a ghost wedding with a standee of his late fiancee who died before they could marry. The man, who goes by John Muaythai John on Facebook, posted videos of the ceremony on...» READ MORE

3. UK tourist calls Singapore 'worst country he has visited', netizens clap back

A British tourist was slammed by netizens claiming to be from Singapore after he said the little red dot was "the worst country he has travelled to".

The man, who goes by British_Bert on TikTok, posted a video with the abovementioned text on Wednesday (July 1), adding that Singapore was... » READ MORE

4. Shell drops prices twice in a day as fuel companies match up

Shell on Thursday (July 2) posted fuel prices adjustments twice as Caltex and Sinopec caught up with price changes.

In a second price board update at 6pm, Shell announced a... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com