Daily roundup: Singapore and S. Korea launch strategic partnership to deepen economic links, defence cooperation — and other top stories today

1. Singapore and S. Korea launch strategic partnership to deepen economic links, defence cooperation

Singapore and South Korea have agreed to work more closely in a range of areas such as trade, sustainability and defence technology, as the two countries upgrade bilateral ties.

On Nov 1, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung jointly launched...

2. Thai police bust scam group hiding in hotel and luxury villa — Singaporean among 24 arrested

Thai police have apprehended 24 suspected members of an international crime syndicate who allegedly fled Myanmar and were hiding in a luxury villa in Samut Prakan and a hotel in Bangkok.

The Facebook page of the Royal Thai Police announced on Friday (Oct 31) that among those apprehended were...

3. 'I will not stop fighting for my baby': Dog owner accuses Katong groomer of negligence after poodle dies in shop

A dog owner has accused a Tanjong Katong pet groomer of negligence, after his dog died in the shop.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Tanish Dhillon said his dog Buddy died at Pawsome Singapore on Thursday (Oct 30) due to...

4. Tree in Tampines collapses on mum and child during rain; both taken to hospital

A woman was crossing the road with her children at Tampines on Oct 24 when heavy rain caused a tree to fall on them.

In a TikTok video, Zila Fazlan wrote that she was crossing the road along Tampines Street 32 and 33 around night time when...