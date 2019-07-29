Daily roundup: Singapore becomes an option for Hongkongers amid political crisis - and other top stories today

PHOTO: AFP
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore becomes an option for Hongkongers amid political crisis

An increasing number of Hong Kong residents are looking to buy homes in Singapore and enrol their children in schools there, according to property agents and educators... » READ MORE

2. 10 surprising things about martial arts film star Donnie Yen

Photo: Instagram/donnieyenofficial

Hong Kong action superstar Donnie Yen Ji-dan is revered globally for his martial arts prowess in films such as the Ip Man series and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. But you might never have pictured him as a skilful pianist... » READ MORE

3. Gordon Ramsay lashes out at chefs who return or reject Michelin stars

Photo: The Straits Times

He feels that the accolade is not just for the chef but the entire team, and rejecting the stars deprives others of a chance to bask in glory... » READ MORE

4. Andy Lau surprises travellers flying in economy class

Photo: Weibo

Andy Lau has once again won the hearts of Chinese netizens with his appearance onboard a flight to Malaysia... » READ MORE

More about

daily roundup
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel, sparks outcry
Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel, sparks outcry
Chinese woman using six seats on train sparks debate
Chinese woman using six seats on train sparks debate
Girl in China does 1,000 squats to compete with friend, ends up in ICU
Girl in China does 1,000 squats to compete with friend, ends up in ICU
S.H.E&#039;s Selina makes peace with ex-husband on psychologist&#039;s advice
S.H.E's Selina makes peace with ex-husband on psychologist's advice
Causeway traffic frozen after car catches fire
Causeway traffic frozen after car catches fire
Mediacorp, creative agency apologise for &#039;brownface&#039; E-Pay ad, then seem to defend it
Mediacorp, creative agency apologise for 'brownface' E-Pay ad, then seem to defend it
Singapore becomes an option for Hongkongers amid political crisis
Singapore becomes an option for Hongkongers amid political crisis
10 surprising things about martial arts film star Donnie Yen
10 surprising things about martial arts film star Donnie Yen
Woman warned after tending to plants on 10th-storey ledge
Woman warned after tending to plants on 10th-storey ledge
Gordon Ramsay lashes out at chefs who return or reject Michelin stars
Gordon Ramsay lashes out at chefs who return or reject Michelin stars
Malaysian woman finds a second wife for her husband during pregnancy
Malaysian woman finds a second wife for her husband during pregnancy
Malaysian Queen shares stories about her Chinese heritage
Malaysian Queen shares stories about her Chinese heritage

LIFESTYLE

54-cent chicken rice, 1-for-1 Xing Fu Tang brown sugar bubble milk &amp; more deals this week
54-cent chicken rice, 1-for-1 Xing Fu Tang brown sugar bubble milk & more deals this week
5 steps to having a healthy father-son relationship
5 steps to having a healthy father-son relationship
These versatile tote bags are must-haves in your closet and we show you why
These versatile tote bags are must-haves in your closet and we show you why
National Day Singapore 2019: 9 places to eat, drink, and play your long weekend away
National Day Singapore 2019: 9 places to eat, drink, and play your long weekend away

Home Works

7 unexpected colour palettes that work
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
Bathroom colour schemes you&#039;ll love
Bathroom colour schemes you'll love
Floating vanity design ideas
Floating vanity design ideas
Where to shop for the best lights in Singapore
Where to shop for the best lights in Singapore

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

6-year-old YouTube star buys $11m building in Seoul
6-year-old YouTube star buys $11m building in Seoul
Woman lost nearly 3 litres of blood after waterslide tore her uterus
Woman lost nearly 3 litres of blood after waterslide tore her uterus
Huawei closes stores islandwide, enraging massive crowds who turned up for $54 phone deal
Huawei closes stores islandwide, enraging massive crowds who turned up for $54 phone deal
I get paid to watch K-pop concerts: Diary of an AsiaOne intern
I get paid to watch K-pop concerts: Diary of an AsiaOne intern

SERVICES