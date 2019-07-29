Daily roundup: Singapore becomes an option for Hongkongers amid political crisis - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore becomes an option for Hongkongers amid political crisis

An increasing number of Hong Kong residents are looking to buy homes in Singapore and enrol their children in schools there, according to property agents and educators... » READ MORE

2. 10 surprising things about martial arts film star Donnie Yen

Photo: Instagram/donnieyenofficial

Hong Kong action superstar Donnie Yen Ji-dan is revered globally for his martial arts prowess in films such as the Ip Man series and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. But you might never have pictured him as a skilful pianist... » READ MORE

3. Gordon Ramsay lashes out at chefs who return or reject Michelin stars

Photo: The Straits Times

He feels that the accolade is not just for the chef but the entire team, and rejecting the stars deprives others of a chance to bask in glory... » READ MORE

4. Andy Lau surprises travellers flying in economy class

Photo: Weibo

Andy Lau has once again won the hearts of Chinese netizens with his appearance onboard a flight to Malaysia... » READ MORE