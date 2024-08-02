Daily roundup: Singapore drivers can visit VEP info centre in Woodlands from Aug 19 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Have questions about VEP? Singapore drivers can visit info centre in Woodlands from Aug 19

An information counter for drivers of Singapore-registered cars with questions about their vehicle entry permit (VEP) will open in Woodlands on Aug 19, said Malaysia's Road Transport Department (JPJ)... » READ MORE

2. 'Loving this moment': Fans swoon over Loh Kean Yew's sweet interactions with his parents at Paris Olympics

Olympic medal hopeful Loh Kean Yew's celebratory interaction with his parents after qualifying for the quarter-finals warmed the hearts of netizens... » READ MORE

3. Blackpink's Jisoo to star in upcoming zombie K-drama Newtopia

She's got a movie coming up, and now a drama series too.

Blackpink's Jisoo will be returning to the small screens with Coupang Play's upcoming K-drama Newtopia... » READ MORE

4. Can shopping double up as cardio? I tried it and here are the results

In an episode of Sex and the City, noted shopaholic Carrie Bradshaw famously declared that shopping is her cardio... » READ MORE