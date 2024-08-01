Can shopping double up as cardio? I tried it and here are the results

In an episode of Sex and the City, noted shopaholic Carrie Bradshaw famously declared that shopping is her cardio.

While I get that she's a fictional character, I couldn't help but wonder - does retail therapy come with added cardiovascular benefits?

To test this theory out, I headed down to IMM - the largest outlet mall in Singapore - armed with a fitness tracker and my comfiest pair of sneakers. The plan is to shop at my favourite brands in IMM, before continuing on with my shopping spree slash workout at Westgate, which is just right across the street.

And here's a PSA for my fellow shopaholics: IMM and Westgate is back again with their annual West The Sale from now till Aug 4. Happening for just four days, you can find exclusive deals at IMM and Westgate that won't be available anywhere else. Enjoy great bargains such as designer items at up to 90 per cent off, and chances to redeem attractive eCapitaVoucher while you shop!

Curious as to just how effective shopping is as a cardio workout? Read on for my experience.

Burning calories while hunting for bargains at IMM

My workout slash shopping spree started at Kate Spade New York Outlet (#01-109), where I spotted some stylish bags that are perfect for both work and play.

If you find yourself in need of a new tote bag or statement clutch, you're in luck. During West The Sale, Kate Spade New York Outlet will be having a 55 per cent storewide discount, and an additional 10 per cent off with any purchase of two items. Seems like good things really do come in pairs.

My wardrobe is sorely lacking a denim jacket, so my next stop was the EVISU Outlet (#01-119) - a Japanese streetwear brand known for its high-quality denim pieces. The Outlet Store will be offering the following tiered discounts during West The Sale:

Buy two items, get 20 per cent off

Buy three items, get 25 per cent off

Buy three items (including one outer or bottom), get 30 per cent off

Buy four items, get 35 per cent off

Buy four items (including one outer or bottom), get 40 per cent off

At this point, I took a glance at my activity tracker and was pleasantly surprised to see that I had already logged over 500 steps after visiting just two stores. For comparison, it's usually a struggle for me to reach even 1,000 steps before lunchtime, especially on days when I'm at the office!

Nothing comes between a girl and her Calvins, so of course I had to swing by the Calvin Klein Outlet (#01-120) while I was at IMM. Besides their signature underwear, I also spotted a range of apparel, bags, fragrances and even shoes. In fact, quite a lot of items were half off their regular retail price.

Here's some more good news - because of West The Sale, you can now shop Calvin Klein Outlet at up to 70 per cent off, with an additional 15 per cent off if you buy three items and an additional 25 per cent off if you buy five items. That's not all - if you make a purchase of at least $200 nett, you'll get an extra 10 per cent off!

Next on my list is Sperry Outlet (#01-124), a heritage brand known for its iconic boat shoes. Trust me when I say that these will be some of the most comfortable shoes you'll ever wear.

During West The Sale, you can expect discounts of up to 50 per cent off storewide at Sperry Outlet. There will also be a 20 per cent discount applied to regular items, and an additional five per cent off promotional items. If you've never tried Sperry's boat shoes before, this sale is a good time to snag a pair.

I couldn't leave without getting something for my significant other, so my final stop at IMM was at Obermain Outlet (#02-18). Here, I found comfortable work-appropriate shoes for less than $100 - definitely a bargain!

Here's what shoppers can expect from Obermain Outlet during West The Sale: a storewide buy-one-get-one free deal, plus up to 80 per cent off selected items. Besides footwear, you can also find a range of bags and accessories, all designed to suit urban lifestyles.

At this point, I had spent over an hour shopping at IMM. Trust me when I say this mall is huge. I logged over 2,000 steps just by exploring two of its three shopping levels, and I can only imagine how much higher my step count would be if I had visited more shops!

A change of scenery at Westgate

After a fruitful shopping session at IMM, I crossed the J-Walk Link Bridge over to Westgate. It's a sheltered walk the entire way, which was a bonus for me as I didn't have to walk under the hot sun.

Since I needed a new wallet, I dropped by Braun Buffel (#01-38). But like a true shopaholic, I got distracted by the range of colourful leather bags on display.

For West The Sale, Braun Buffel is offering 15 per cent off selected items at its Westgate store. Do note that this cannot be used in conjunction with other discounts, privileges or packages.

With that, I was done with my shopping spree. While my activity tracker showed that I had been on my feet for over three hours at this point, I hardly felt it. It must have been the thrill of scoring great discounts and deals.

I walked around Westgate for a while longer and came across Timezone (#B1-45). Enticed by the bright neon lights and sounds of arcade machines, I decided that perhaps I could play a game or two to ramp up my heartbeat.

If you're looking to work up a sweat, Dance Dance Revolution is sure to get your heart pumping - my heart rate went all the way up to 148bpm!

If you and your family love playing arcade games and mini or social bowling, do not miss out on this amazing deal from Timezone during West The Sale. For four days only, you can get $80 in Timezone Game Credits plus a $60 off voucher for the Timezone Party Package, all for just $50!

The results

At the end of it all, I had clocked a total of 5,671 steps, covering a total distance of 1.48km. And according to my fitness tracker, I burned 894 calories after almost four hours of shopping.

My takeaway from this? In addition to your workout routine, a lengthy shopping session is a fun way to get some steps in and burn calories in air-conditioned comfort.

Don't miss out on West The Sale

Ready to shop till you drop? Then mark your calendars for West The Sale, happening at IMM and Westgate from now till Aug 4. Besides the attractive discounts mentioned above, there will also be other participating stores with their own special deals, available only at IMM and Westgate.

Not only that, shoppers will also get to enjoy the following perks during West The Sale:

First Dibs On Savings Enter promo code <WTS2024> in the CapitaStar App to receive one set of eVoucher worth $290 from participating stores

Each eVoucher is redeemable only at IMM and Westgate, limited to the first 100 shoppers who redeem in-store at each mall Twice The Savings Spend $60 at IMM to receive a $10 eVoucher, redeemable only at Westgate Spend $60 at Westgate to receive a $10 eVoucher, redeemable only at IMM Limited to the first 500 shoppers who redeem in-store at each mall The eVoucher can only be used at participating stores in IMM and Westgate with no minimum spend Triple Thrills, Triple Savings IMM Exclusive: Mastercard Payment (Aug 1) Tier 1: Spend $300 at any Outlet Stores in IMM and pay with Mastercard to receive a $50 eCapitaVoucher* (limited to the first 250 redemptions) Tier 2: Spend an additional $100 at any Outlet Stores in IMM to receive a $25 eCapitaVoucher* (limited to the first 100 redemptions) *All rewards must be redeemed at IMM’s Customer Service Centre at Level 1. Present your receipt(s), charge slip(s) and credit card for verification. IMM & Westgate: All Payment Modes (Aug 2 – 4) IMM: Tier 1: Spend $400 at any Outlet Stores in IMM to receive a $50 eCapitaVoucher (limited to the first 250 redemptions per day via CapitaStar App) Tier 2: Spend an additional $100 at any Outlet Stores in IMM to receive a $25 eCapitaVoucher (limited to the first 100 redemptions per day via CapitaStar App)

Westgate: Spend $200 at any stores in Westgate (except Food & Beverage Stores) to receive a $25 eCapitaVoucher (limited to the first 250 redemptions per day via CapitaStar App)

Download the CapitaStar App here and head down to West The Sale 2024 happening now at IMM and Westgate!

IMM

Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21, Singapore 609601

Operating hours: 10am-10pm

Westgate

Address: 3 Gateway Drive, Singapore 608532

Operating hours: 10am-10pm

This article is brought to you in partnership with IMM and Westgate.

